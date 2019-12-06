Saturday
Community
Holly Jolly Jamboree: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pybus Public Market, LocalTel Event Center
Holiday Spice variety show: 1 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Holiday Movies at the Library — Elf: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
“Arthur Christmas”: 3 p.m., The Ruby Theatre, Chelan
Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas: 7 p.m., Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, 800-514-3849, lakechelanchristmas.com
Wenatchee Festival of Trees: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numerica.pac
Lake Chelan Festival of Trees: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Campbell’s Resort, historicchelan.org
Golden Apple Band Boosters’ WHS Holiday Craft Bazaar: 9 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee High School, Wenatchee
Sunday
Gingerbread House Factory: 1 and 2:30 p.m., Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Handel’s Messiah Singalong: 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee High School Auditorium, servewenatchee.org
A Star Shines Hope: 7 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church, Wenatchee, glcwen.org
Selfies with Santa: Noon to 2 p.m., Pybus Public Market
Monday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
S.T.E.M Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
Knit with Wit: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Public Services Building Hearing Room, 140 19th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 10 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Cashmere City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 782-3513
Schools
Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m., Eastmont Administration Office, 884-7169
Tuesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Alcohol Ink Ornament Craft: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
A.T.L.A.S. STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
A.T.L.A.S: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Celtic Guitar, Tony McManus and Julia Toaspern: 7 p.m., The Grove Recital Hall, Wenatchee Valley College, Wenatchee, lmmo.org
Marlin Handbell Ringers: 6 p.m., Eastmont Baptist Church, East Wenatchee, 884-6813
Above the Arctic Circle — Exploring Iceland, Greenland and Svalbard: 7 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Wenatchee, Wenatchee Valley Erratics program, EWU professor John Buchanan speaker, wenatcheevalleyerratics@yahoo.com
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Schools
Lake Chelan School Board: 6 p.m., district board room, 682-3515
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 663-8161
