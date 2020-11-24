Today
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/30sVFdW, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592 meeting ID: 786-705-338, passcode: 850976
Chelan County Tri-Commission Meeting: 1 to 3 p.m., Zoom registration link: tinyurl.com/Tricommission1124
Leavenworth City Council: 6:30 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/88257178937, Passcode: 055922, 548-5275
Schools
Lake Chelan School Board: 6 p.m., to attend the meeting contact 682-3515 or mashayekhg@chelanschools.org prior to 2 p.m. Tuesday
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., meetings are broadcast at youtube.com/wenatcheeschooldistrict, 663-8161
Wednesday
Government
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., 548-5275, Zoom link: zoom.us/j/97249620636, Passcode: 267342
The Board of Directors of North Central Educational District: Noon, via Zoom, 665-2628 for details.
Schools
Waterville School Board: 6 p.m. Call 745-8584 for details.