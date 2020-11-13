Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/2FkKSvn, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 836-6314-2037, passcode: 362510
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., teleconference: 855-929-3239, meeting number: 177-832-2999, contact PUD staff at 661-4214 if you intend to participate by phone
Chelan-Douglas Health District Board: 3 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/89791208150, passcode: 941738, teleconference number: 206-337-9723 or 253-215-8782, meeting ID: 897 9120 8150
Eastmont Metropolitan Park District Board: 5:30 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/85431862423, password: 091972, 884-8015
Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/82474778169, 745-8871
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/30sVFdW, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592 meeting ID: 786-705-338, passcode: 850976
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., teleconference number: 1-877-216-1555, passcode: 859950, livestreamed on facebook.com/LinkTransit, 664-7611
Chelan City Council: 4 p.m., streamed at lakechelannow.com, 682-8019
Wenatchee Arts, Recreation and Parks Commission: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick St.; Masks are required to be worn by attendees and physical distancing in effect during meeting, 664-3392