Today
Community
ATLAS STEM — WEDO KITS: 10 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Preschool Music: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Storytime: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS STEM — WEDO 2.0 Robotics Kits: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
ATLAS Ozobots: 3:30 to 4:30, Leavenworth Library
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Robin Benway: “Far From the Tree” author, 6:30 p.m., North Central Regional Library Distribution Center, Wenatchee, 662-5021, ncrl.org
Poets Claudia Castro Luna, Derek Sheffield: 7 p.m., Wenatchee Valley College Grove Recital Hall
“The Miracle Worker”: 7 p.m., Cashmere Middle School Auditorium, Cashmere High School Department production
Government
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Rock Island City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 884-1261
Friday
Community
Link bus tour to Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village: 9:30 a.m., meet at Columbia Station, Wenatchee, 664-7624 or sdanko@linktransit.com
Friday Fun: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Teeny-Weeny Halloween Literacy Fair: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Screen Printing: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure: 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org.
Poets Claudia Castro Luna, Derek Sheffield, Joe Powell, Jack Johnson: 6:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
“Winterland”: 7 p.m., Snowy Owl Theater, icicle.org, 548-6347
Trivia Night! Halloween edition: 7 p.m., Wenatchee Public Library, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave.,
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.