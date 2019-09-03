Today
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Wednesday
Community
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group: 3 to 5 p.m., Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 50 Simon St. S.E., Suite A, 886-0700, Ext. 243
Farm Frenzy Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library
Government
City of Wenatchee Historic Preservation Board: 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee City Hall, 888-6200
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.