Saturday
Community
Wenatchee to Leavenworth Geology Tour: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 888-6240, wenatcheevalleymuseum.org
No. 2 Canyon Work Party & BBQ: 9 a.m., No. 2 Canyon Trailhead, 206-913-7245
Adult Coloring: 9 a.m. to noon, Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Friends of the Library Book Sale: 10 a.m to 2 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Saturday Stories and Crafts “Duct Tape Wallet”: 2 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
A Universe of Board Games Tournament: 3 to 5 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Painted Planet Disc Craft: 3 to 4:30 p.m., Quincy Library, ncrl.org
The Tempest: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Christian Nodal: 8 p.m. July 13, Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, towntoyota.com
Sunday
Community
Zazenkai Zen retreat: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 119 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, stoneblossomsangha.org
NCW Democrats Annual Picnic: 5 to 8 p.m., Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park, East Wenatchee, NCWDems@gmail.com
Gary and Marvin: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036.
Monday
Community
The Compassionate Friends support group: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., 860-3620
High Power Soccer Camp: 9 a.m. to noon, East Wenatchee First Baptist Church, 1700 Grant Road, Wenatchee, 509-293-1870
Artist Trading Cards — Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Manson Library, ncrl.org
Crafty Challenge: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Tie Dye Activity: 3 to 4:30 p.m., Quincy Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., 327 N. Wenatchee Ave., 663-8121
Eastmont Metropolitan Park District Board: 5:30 p.m., main office, 255 N. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-8015
Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 745-8871
Schools
Cashmere School Board: 7 p.m., district office, 782-3355
Cascade School Board: 7 p.m. meeting, district office, 548-5885
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.
Tuesday
Community
High Power Soccer Camp: 9 a.m. to noon, East Wenatchee First Baptist Church, 1700 Grant Road, Wenatchee, 509-293-1870
STYLE Music Variety Show!: 1 to 2 p.m., Quincy Library, ncrl.org
Transfers and Circuits: 1 to 2 p.m., Entiat Library, ncrl.org
Science of Space: 2 to 3 p.m., Pybus Public Market, ncrl.org
Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Kid’s Craft Event “Decorate Your Own Book Bag”: 3 to 4 p.m., East Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Movie Day “Captain Marvel”: 3 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library, ncrl.org
Transfers and Circuits: 3 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Port of Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 238 Olds Station Road, Wenatchee, 663-5159
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Cascadia Conservation District Board: 3:30 p.m., Wenatchee World, 14 N. Mission, 436-1601
Arts, Recreation and Parks Commission Board: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick Street, 664-3392
