Today
Community
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Friday Fun — Lego Competition: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Snowshoe Tour: 1 to 3 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth, 548-0181, go.evvnt.com/570082-0
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Exit Laughing by Paul Elliott: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Saturday
Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth, 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/570088-0
The Bella Sera Bridal Show: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, 663-0121, cindy@wenatcheeweddings.com, go.evvnt.com/576741-0
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Backyard Adventures with Snowshoes: 1 to 2 p.m., Peshastin Library
Kids Bingo: 2 to 3 p.m., Quincy Library
Popcorn and a Movie: 2 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library
Exit Laughing by Paul Elliott: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
