Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Chelan High School concert, jazz bands: 11 a.m., Chelan Performing Arts Center, Chelan
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Port of Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 1 Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, 663-5159
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority: 1:30 p.m., 1 Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, 663-5159
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., 3rd floor conference room, Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St., 664-7611 Wenatchee
Wednesday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Headstart Storytime: 2:15 to 2:45 p.m., Peshastin Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library
Read Around the World - Holiday Celebrations: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Government
East Wenatchee Water District Commission: 3 p.m., district office, 692 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-3569
