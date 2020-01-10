Saturday
Community
Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth, 548-0181
The Bella Sera Bridal Show: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, 663-0121
Bundle Up Event and Sports Fair: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pybus Market, 888-3900
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Backyard Adventures with Snowshoes: 1 to 2 p.m., Peshastin Library
Kids Bingo: 2 to 3 p.m., Quincy Library
Popcorn and a Movie: 2 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library
Exit Laughing by Paul Elliott: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Monday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Pre-school storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
ATLAS After School Activity: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library
STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County public services building, 140 19th St. N. W., East Wenatchee, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Cashmere City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 782-3513
Schools
Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m., Kenroy Elementary, 884-7169
Tuesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Penguin Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS - At the Library After School: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Minecraft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Nature’s Secret Pantry — The Wild Foods of Spring, Langdon Cook: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181
Environmental Film & Speaker Series: 7 to 9 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., 888-6240
Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church,1408 Washington St., 888-2742
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority: 9 a.m., 1 Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, 884-4700
Chelan County Commission: 8 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.