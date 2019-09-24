Today
Community
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
Mark and Cindy Lemaire, music: 6 p.m., Manson Public Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Douglas County Fire District 2: 3:30 p.m., fire station, 377 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-6671
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 663-8161
Orondo School Board: 7 p.m., district office, 784-2443
Wednesday
Community
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime with Head Start Class: 2:15 to 2:45 p.m., Peshastin Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library
ATLAS Build Day: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Government
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275
North Central Educational District board of directors: Noon, 430 Olds Station Road, 665-2628
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.