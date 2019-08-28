Today
Community
Make Your Own Tool Belt Storytime and Craft!: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pybus Public Market, (800) 733-2767, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
End of Summer Library Program Pizza Party: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Government
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275
North Central Educational District board of directors: Noon, 430 Olds Station Road, 665-2628
Schools
Lake Chelan School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 682-3515
Waterville School Board: 6 p.m., high school career center, 745-8584
Thursday
Community
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
