Friday

Community

Wenatchee Youth Circus: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Eastmont Community Park,

Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org

Trivia Night!: 7 to 9:30 p.m., Pybus Public Market, ncrl.org

Family Game Night: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900

Saturday

Adult Coloring: 9 a.m. to noon, Bridgeport Library

Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

STEM Cublets: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library

Saturday Stories and Crafts “Alien Headband”: 2 to 3 p.m.

“The Sound of Music”: 8 p.m., Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org

