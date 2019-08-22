Friday
Community
Wenatchee Youth Circus: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Eastmont Community Park,
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Trivia Night!: 7 to 9:30 p.m., Pybus Public Market, ncrl.org
Family Game Night: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900
Saturday
Adult Coloring: 9 a.m. to noon, Bridgeport Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
STEM Cublets: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Saturday Stories and Crafts “Alien Headband”: 2 to 3 p.m.
“The Sound of Music”: 8 p.m., Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.