Today
Community
High Power Soccer Camp: 9 a.m. to noon, East Wenatchee First Baptist Church, 1700 Grant Road, Wenatchee, (509) 293-1870
STYLE Music Variety Show!: 1 to 2 p.m., Quincy Library, ncrl.org
Transfers and Circuits: 1 to 2 p.m., Entiat Library, ncrl.org
Science of Space: 2 to 3 p.m., Pybus Market, ncrl.org
Country Comfort: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036
Kid’s Craft Event “Puzzle Piece Alien Board Game”: 3 to 4 p.m., East Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Transfers and Circuits: 3 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Movie Day “Captain Marvel”: 3 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library, ncrl.org
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Port of Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 238 Olds Station Road, Wenatchee, 663-5159
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Cascadia Conservation District Board: 3:30 p.m., Wenatchee World, 14 N. Mission St., 436-1601
Arts, Recreation and Parks Commission Board: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick Street, 664-3392
Quincy City Council: 7 p.m., City Hall, 104 B St. S.W., 787-3523
Wednesday
Community
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group: 3 to 5 p.m., Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 50 Simon St. S.E., Suite A, 886-0700 ext. 243
STYLE Music Variety Show!: 4 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Michele LaRue’s Tales Well Told, A Story Hour for Grown Ups — “The Bedquilt”: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Musician Sean Gaskell Presents the African Kora: 6 to 7 p.m., Quincy Library, ncrl.org
Leavenworth Summer Theater: “Hello Dolly”: 8 p.m., Hatchery Park, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Port of Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 238 Olds Station Rd. Suite A, Wenatchee, 663-5159
Chelan Fire and Rescue Commission: 3 p.m., 232 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, 682-4476
East Wenatchee Water District Commission: 3 p.m., District Office, 692 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-3569
Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Ephrata City Council: 7 p.m. City Hall, 754-4601
