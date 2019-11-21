Today

Community

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Friday fun for ages 6-12: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org

Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org

Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org

Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org

Pinecone Turkey Craft: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org

Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org

“Matilda”: 7 p.m., Wenatchee High School auditorium, wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org

TGR’s “Roadless”: 7 p.m., Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, 548-6347

“Circle Mirror Transformation”: 8 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org

Saturday

Friends of the Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cashmere Library

NaNoWriMo Write-in: 9 to 10:45 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Holiday Artisan Fair: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 206-697-6574

Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 1:30 and 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org

“Matilda”: 2 and 7 p.m., Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org

“Circle Mirror Transformation”: 8 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org

