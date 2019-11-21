Today
Community
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Friday fun for ages 6-12: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Pinecone Turkey Craft: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
“Matilda”: 7 p.m., Wenatchee High School auditorium, wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
TGR’s “Roadless”: 7 p.m., Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, 548-6347
“Circle Mirror Transformation”: 8 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Saturday
Friends of the Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cashmere Library
NaNoWriMo Write-in: 9 to 10:45 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Holiday Artisan Fair: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 206-697-6574
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 1:30 and 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
“Matilda”: 2 and 7 p.m., Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
“Circle Mirror Transformation”: 8 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.