Today
Community
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Friday Fun — Lego Competition: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
First Friday: Beauty of Bronze: 10 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 888-6240
ATLAS Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Snowshoe Tour at Fish Hatchery: 1 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, 548-0181
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Wenatchee First Friday Artwalk: 5 p.m., Downtown Wenatchee, wenatcheefirstfriday@gmail.com
Saturday
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Movies at the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Boy Scout Troop 7 Christmas Tree Recycling: 9 a.m., Stemilt Organic Recycling Center, 1465 S. Wenatchee Ave., troop7sheli@gmail.com
Snowshoe Tour at Fish Hatchery: 10 a.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, 548-0181
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.