Friday
Community
First Friday at the Museum: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, info@wvmcc.org
Nic Allen: 7 p.m., Pybus Public Market, free
Kevin Jones: 7 to 9 p.m., Centennial Park, Wenatchee, free
“The Miserable Phantom of the Op’ry”: 8 p.m., Theater Under The Stars, Chelan, 888-473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org
“The Sound of Music”: 8 p.m., Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater, 548-2000. leavenworthsummertheater.org
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 8 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, 663-2787, numericapac.org
Saturday
Community
Chelan Junior Rodeo: 10 a.m., Chelan Rodeo Grounds, 1099 N. Bradley St., Chelan, 393-6686
Genevieve Layman, “Gather and Make”: 3 p.m., Peshastin Public Library, ncrl.org
Guided Nature Walk: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Rock State Park, 13253 US-2, East Wenatchee, parks.state.wa.us/541/Lincoln-Rock
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 8 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, 663-2787, numericapac.org
