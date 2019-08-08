Friday
Community
“All of Creation” summer art camp: 10 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market, hosted by Pacific Crest Church
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 8 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org
“How to Train Your Dragon” (Movie Night in the Gardens): 8:30 p.m., Ohme Gardens, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2Y7sye0
“Hello Dolly!”: 8 p.m., Hatchery Park, Leavenworth Summer Theater, leavenworthsummertheater.org
Saturday
Adult Coloring: 9 a.m. to noon: Bridgeport Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
STEM Cublets: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Saturday Stories and Crafts “Yarn Bracelet”: 2 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Comedy of Errors”: 2 and 7 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 2 and 8 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, 663-2787, numericapac.org
Junior Ranger Program: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Rock State Park, 13253 US-2, East Wenatchee
Jaripeo y Baile de Media Noche: 5:30 p.m., Town Toyota Center, towntoyotacenter.com
“The Sound of Music”: 8 p.m., Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater, 548-2000. leavenworthsummertheater.org
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.