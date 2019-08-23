Saturday
Community
NCW Fair: Waterville fairgrounds, ncwfair.org
Adult Coloring: 9 a.m. to noon, Bridgeport Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
STEM Cublets: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Saturday Stories and Crafts “Alien Headband”: 2 to 3 p.m.
“The Sound of Music”: 8 p.m., Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
Sunday
NCW Fair: Waterville fairgrounds, ncwfair.org
Pressure Ridge: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036
Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Schools
Manson School Board: 6 p.m., Manson High School Student Center, 687-3140
Tuesday
Make Your Own Tool Belt Storytime and Craft!: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Makey-Make with Sherry: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
REO Speedwagon: 7:30 p.m., Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, towntoyotacenter.com
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Cascadia Conservation District Board: 3:30 p.m., The Wenatchee World, 14 N. Mission St., 436-1601
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037
