Today
Community
Unicorn Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group: 3 to 5 p.m., Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 50 Simon St. S.E., Suite A, 886-0700 Ext. 243
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library, ncrl.org
Read Around the World — Day of the Dead: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Government
Chelan Fire and Rescue Commission: 3 p.m., 232 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, 682-4476
Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Thursday
Community
Preschool Music: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
NAMI support group: 6 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 663-8282, chelandouglasnami@gmail.com, namicd.org
Government
Wenatchee City Council, work session: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
