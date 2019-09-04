Today
Community
Farm Frenzy Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group: 3 to 5 p.m., Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 50 Simon St. S.E., Suite A, 886-0700, Ext. 243
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library, ncrl.org
Government
City of Wenatchee Historic Preservation Board: 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee City Hall, 888-6200
Thursday
Community
Chelan County Fair: continues through Sunday, Chelan County Fairgrounds, Cashmere, chelancountyfair.com
Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1 to 2 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Linda Allen’s “Here’s to the Women!” tour: 3 p.m., Entiat Library; 6:30 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
