Today
Community
Storytime and Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
End of Summer Library Program Party: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
“Hello Dolly!”: 8 p.m., Hatchery Park, Leavenworth Summer Theater, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
Perri the Poetry Fairy Presents Poems for Kids: 10 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, wvmcc.org
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 8 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, 663-2787, numericapac.org
“Fiddler on the Roof”: 2 and 7 p.m., Stage Teens, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2TbQ1bY
Sunday
“Fiddler on the Roof”: 3 p.m., Stage Teens, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2TbQ1bY
Gary & Marvin: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036
Monday
Community
Knit with Wit: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
The Compassionate Friends support group: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., 860-3620
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Public Services Building hearing room, 140 19th St. N.W., East Wenatchee 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., 327 N. Wenatchee Ave., 663-8121
Eastmont Metropolitan Park District Board: 5:30 p.m., main office, 255 N. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-8015
Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 745-8871
Tuesday
Community
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Kid’s Craft Event “Clay Moons!”: 3 to 4 p.m., East Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Makey-Make with Sherry: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Port of Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 238 Olds Station Rd. Suite A, Wenatchee, 663-5159
Chelan County Commission: 10:15 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., 3rd floor conference room, Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St, 664-7611 Wenatchee
