Today
Community
Parkinson’s caregiver support group: 11 a.m., Wellness Place, 509 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, 884-6833
Yoga Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Bilingual Storytime: 3 to 4 p.m., Entiat Library, ncrl.org
At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library, ncrl.org
STEM Club: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Community Conversations — Future School Facilities: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Wenatchee High School, 1101 Millerdale Ave., Wenatchee, 663-8161
Government
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275
City of Chelan Special Town Hall: 5:30 p.m., Senior Center, 534 E. Trow Ave., Chelan, 682-4037
Thursday
Community
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
A.T.L.A.S Cashmere Through the Seasons Coloring Contest: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Oktober Kids Craft Hour: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library, Registration required, ncrl.org
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Backyard Adventures at the Library: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Claudia Rowe’s “The Spider and the Fly”: 7 p.m., Cashmere Public Library, ncrl.org
Government
Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council: 9 a.m., Confluence Technology Center, Wenatchee, 663-9059
Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Douglas County Transportation and Land Services Bldg., East Wenatchee, 662-4707
Aging and Adult Services Council of Governments: 1:30 p.m., 50 Simon St. S.E., East Wenatchee, 886-0700
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
