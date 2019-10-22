Today
Community
Hoot-Owl Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth, ncrl.org
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Bilingual Storytime: 3 to 4 p.m., Entiat Library, ncrl.org
Make a Difference Day community meeting: 4 p.m., The Wenatchee World, 14 N. Mission St., 663-6662, wenatcheemkdd.com
Government
Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees: 9 a.m. work session, 2 p.m. board meeting, Omak Campus, 682-6420
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275
North Central Educational District board of directors: Noon, 430 Olds Station Road, 665-2628
Thursday
Community
ATLAS STEM - WEDO KITS: 10 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Preschool Music: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Storytime: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS STEM - WEDO 2.0 Robotics Kits: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
ATLAS Ozobots: 3:30 to 4:30, Leavenworth Library
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Robin Benway: “Far From the Tree” author, 6:30 p.m., North Central Regional Library Distribution Center, Wenatchee, 662-5021, ncrl.org
Poets Claudia Castro Luna, Derek Sheffield: 7 p.m., Wenatchee Valley College Grove Recital Hall
“The Miracle Worker”: 7 p.m., Cashmere Middle School Auditorium, Cashmere High School Department production
Government
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Rock Island City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 884-1261
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.