Saturday
Community
Make a Difference Day: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Headquarters at Pybus Public Market, 670-0828, wenatcheemkdd.com
“Manon”: 9:55 a.m., Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, icicle.org
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Hallow Queens Drag Show: 8 p.m., Wenatchee Convention Center’s Orchard Hall, Wenatchee, ywcancw.org
Sunday
Community
Monday
Community
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
Knit with Wit: 4 to 5 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Schools
Manson School Board: last Monday of month 6 p.m., Manson Elementary library, 687-3140
Tuesday
Community
Halloween and Day of the Dead Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Storytime with Head Start Class: 2:15 to 2:45 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
A.T.L.A.S. STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
“Dawn of the Light” introduced by local artist Robert Wilson: 6:30-8 p.m., Pybus Board Room, Wenatchee
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Government
