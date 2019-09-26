Today
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Introduction to Leather Tooling: 4 to 6 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Family Game Night: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900
Saturday
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Writers Meeting Writers, “Art of Critiquing”: 9:15 a.m., Wenatchee Public Library, writeontheriver.org
“A River Film”: 7 p.m., Snowy Owl Theater, Leavenworth, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 548-6347
Native Heritage Bus Tour: 9 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 888-6240
Leavenworth Autumn Leaf Festival: grand parade at noon Saturday, downtown Leavenworth, wastalfa.org
North Central Washington Dahlia Society’s 2019 Dahlia Show: Noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 28, Pybus Market, Wenatchee, ncwdahlias.org
SAGE’s Annual “When I Grow Up” 5K Fun Run/Walk: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee, 663-7446
