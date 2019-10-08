Today
Community
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Peaceful Pastels with Amy: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Cashmere Library, Registration required, ncrl.org
Sing me a Story with Bradford Loomis: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., 888-2742
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Port of Douglas County Commission: 9 a.m., 1 Campbell Parkway, Suite D, East Wenatchee, 884-4700
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037
Schools
Lake Chelan School Board: 6 p.m., district board room, 682-3515
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 663-8161
Wednesday
Community
Parkinson’s caregiver support group: 11 a.m., Wellness Place, 509 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, 884-6833
Yoga Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Bilingual Storytime: 3 to 4 p.m., Entiat Library, ncrl.org
At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library, ncrl.org
STEM Club: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Government
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275
City of Chelan Special Town Hall: 5:30 p.m., Senior Center, 534 E. Trow Ave., Chelan, 682-4037
