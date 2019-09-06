Today
Community
Chelan County Fair: continues through Sunday, Chelan County Fairgrounds, Cashmere, chelancountyfair.com
First Friday at the Museum: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 888-6240
Ben Gulley with the Timeless Trio, Wenatchee Community Concerts: 7 p.m., Wenatchee High School, 670-6922
Joe Diffie: 7:30 p.m., Chelan County Fairgrounds, Cashmere, chelancountyfair.com
Saturday
Community
Adult Coloring: 9 a.m., Bridgeport Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime and Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Movies at the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
