Today

Community

Chelan County Fair: continues through Sunday, Chelan County Fairgrounds, Cashmere, chelancountyfair.com

First Friday at the Museum: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 888-6240

Ben Gulley with the Timeless Trio, Wenatchee Community Concerts: 7 p.m., Wenatchee High School, 670-6922

Joe Diffie: 7:30 p.m., Chelan County Fairgrounds, Cashmere, chelancountyfair.com

Saturday

Community

Adult Coloring: 9 a.m., Bridgeport Library

Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Storytime and Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library

Movies at the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library

To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.