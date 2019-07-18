Today
Community
High Power Soccer Camp: 9 a.m. to noon, East Wenatchee First Baptist Church, 1700 Grant Road, Wenatchee, (509) 293-1870
The Lost Apple Project: Lecture by Dave Benscoter, 5:30 p.m., Cashmere Museum, 782-3230
Michele LaRue’s Tales Well Told, A Story Hour for Grown Ups — “My Summer Vacation”: 6 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Slingshot, Music on the Patio: 6 to 9 p.m., Ski Hill Lodge, Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, 548-5477
“The Summer of Schubert” Icicle Creek Chamber Music Festival: 7 p.m., Canyon Wren Recital Hall, ICCA campus, Leavenworth, icicle.org
“A Diner on the Way”: 7 p.m., The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, 997-7529, mercplayhhouse.org
Seth Garrido’s Power Trio: 7 to 9 p.m., Centennial Park, Wenatchee
“The Tempest”: 7:30 p.m., Twilight Theatre in the Courtyard, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, 663-2787, numericapac.org
Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival: 7:30 p.m., The Blues Ranch, Winthrop, (800) 820-9884, winthropbluesfestival.com
"The Miserable Phantom of the Op’ry": 8 p.m., Theater Under The Stars, Chelan, (888) 473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org
Leavenworth Summer Theater: "Hello Dolly": 8 p.m., Hatchery Park, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
“Mary Poppins Returns” (Movie Night in the Gardens): 8:30 p.m., Ohme Gardens, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2Y7sye0
Saturday
Community
Musikkapelle Leavenworth: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gazebo, Leavenworth
Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival: 11 a.m., The Blues Ranch, Winthrop, (800) 820-9884, winthropbluesfestival.com
“A Diner on the Way”: 7 p.m., The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, 997-7529, mercplayhhouse.org
“The Tempest”: 7:30 p.m., Twilight Theatre in the Courtyard, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, 663-2787, numericapac.org
"The Miserable Phantom of the Op’ry": 8 p.m., Theater Under The Stars, Chelan, (888) 473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org
Leavenworth Summer Theater: “The Sound of Music”: 8 p.m., Ski Hill Amphitheater, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.