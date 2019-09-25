Today
Community
Chelan County Housing Authority Commission: 9:30 a.m., 1120 Ninth St., Wenatchee, 663-7421
Homeschooling STE “Aeronautics Competition”: 12:30 to 2 p.m., Cashmere Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS Aeronautics Competition: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
ATLAS Sphero Hour: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Lake Chelan Book Group: 5 p.m. Sept. 26, Chelan Library, 682-5131, ncrl.org
Mark and Cindy Lemaire: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Chelan Public Library, free, ncrl.org
Government
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Rock Island City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 884-1261
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.
Friday
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Introduction to Leather Tooling: 4 to 6 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Family Game Night: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.