Today

Community

Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org

Bilingual Storytime with Alicia: 2:45 to 3:15 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org

Trick or Treat the Ave: 3 to 5 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Wenatchee Parks and Rec 21st annual Halloween Carnival: 3 to 7 p.m., Wenatchee Convention Center

Cashmere Museum Food Drive: 3 to 5 p.m., Pioneer Village, 600 Cotlets Way, Cashmere, 782-3230

Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

The Manson Chamber of Commerce Trunk ‘n’ Treat: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Parkway, 682-3503

Eastmont Baptist Church Trunk or Treat: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-6813

Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

The Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene “Light the Night”: 6 to 7:30 p.m.,111 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, 548-5292

“Frankenstein”: 7 p.m. Oct. 31, Snowy Owl Theater, icicle.org

Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org

Friday

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Dia de los Muertos: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org

Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org

Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org

Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org

NaNoWriMo Kick-Off Party: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org

Wenatchee Beaver Project field trip: 9 a.m., Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, dress for weather, 548-0181

“Night at the Museum: Saying Goodbye”: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Rocky Reach Dam Discovery Center, Wenatchee, chelanpud.org

To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.