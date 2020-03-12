Some events may not take place because of COVID-19 concerns. Check before you go.
Today
Community
Winter Shrub Identification Class: 9 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181
Friday Fun — Weaving: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library
Cinderella — Eastmont High School Drama Club: 7 p.m., Eastmont High School auditorium, 884-6665
Saturday
Community
Be Creative with Craft Supplies: 1 to 3 p.m., Quincy Library
Family Friendly Movie Matinee: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Chelan Library
Cinderella — Eastmont High School Drama Club: 2 and 7 p.m., Eastmont High School auditorium, 884-6665
Cold Winter Nights Comedy Series: 7 and 9 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
