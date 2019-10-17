Today
Community
Preschool Music: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
NAMI support group: 6 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 663-8282, chelandouglasnami@gmail.com, namicd.org
Government
Wenatchee City Council, work session: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Friday
Community
Friday Fun: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Numerica PAC Variety Show: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.