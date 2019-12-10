Today

Community

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Bilingual Storytime: 3 to 4 p.m., Entiat Library

ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library

STEM Club: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library

Government

RiverCom Board: 9 a.m., City Hall, 301 Yakima St., Wenatchee, 662-4650

Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275

Chelan Fire and Rescue Commission: 4 p.m., 232 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, 682-4476

Douglas County Fire District 2 Commission: 5 p.m., fire hall, 377 N. Eastmont Ave., 884-6671

Thursday

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Christmas Party: 6 to 7 p.m., Leavenworth Library

“Winter’s Tale” premiere and fundraiser: 7 p.m., Liberty Cinemas, Wenatchee, icicle.org

Government

Aging and Adult Services Council of Governments: 1:30 p.m., 50 Simon St. S.E., East Wenatchee, 886-0700 

Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300

