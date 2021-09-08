WENATCHEE — Poison center calls about anti-parasite drug ivermectin are up across Washington and the country, but few seem to be originating from Douglas and Chelan counties.
Out of the 31 calls the Washington Poison Center received concerning ivermectin from January to August this year, only one came from Chelan County, according to Dr. Scott Phillips, the center’s medical director. None originated from Douglas County. Instead, Phillips said most calls seem to be coming from urban areas.
“These are just calls to the Poison Center, so these are not all cases,” he said. “So we’re seeing an under representation of the true number of cases that are out there.”
It’s too soon to tell if the calls fall during September, but do they seem to be down at least this first week, Phillips said.
He added that it’s important to understand that the dose of ivermectin that’s approved for humans, which has been safely used for decades to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms, is a very small amount compared to what’s available for animals.
Studies evaluating ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment and prevention have not demonstrated sufficient evidence to recommend its use, reads a Poison Center news release. There are additional trials currently underway.
Individuals who have taken ivermectin and are experiencing side effects should contact the Poison Center at 800-222-1222. Side effects include skin rash, nausea, diarrhea, seizures, confusion, sudden drop in blood pressure and liver injury.
