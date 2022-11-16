WASHINGTON, D.C. — A missile that hit Poland Tuesday was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defenses and not a Russian strike, Poland and NATO said, easing global concern that the war in Ukraine could spill across the border.

Explosion in Poland



