WASHINGTON, D.C. — A missile that hit Poland Tuesday was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defenses and not a Russian strike, Poland and NATO said, easing global concern that the war in Ukraine could spill across the border.
Explosion in Poland
Villagers in Przewodow, south-eastern Poland, where the missile killed two people, struggled with the realization that the war on their doorstep could reach them at any time.
NATO's secretary-general said Tuesday's blast in Poland was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile but that Russia was ultimately responsible because it started the war.
Speaking after an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors, Jens Stoltenberg announced no immediate NATO measures but said a contact group on Ukraine would meet later in the day, with the main focus on air defense.
Poland may not need to launch the NATO Article 4 procedure, a formal call for consultations among members of the alliance in the face of a security threat, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.
Ukraine wants access to the site of the explosion, a senior Ukrainian defense official said. Oleg Danilov said Ukraine has evidence of a "Russian trace" in the incident, without giving any details.
Poland said any Ukrainian access would have to be agreed by both Warsaw and Washington.
Fighting
Power was fully restored in seven Ukrainian regions, including in the capital Kyiv, less that 24 hours after a Russian missile barrage on energy infrastructure across the country that Kyiv said was the heaviest wave of strikes so far.
Rolling power outage schedules in west Ukraine's Lviv and the surrounding region are being extended to cover all hours of the day, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi wrote on Telegram. Residents will be disconnected for two four-hour stints each day, he said.
Following the withdrawal of Russian security forces from Kherson, residents have given Reuters accounts of abuses.
