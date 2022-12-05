US-NEWS-CMP-IDAHO-SLAIN-STUDENTS-ID

From left, University of Idaho President Scott Green, Dean of Students Blaine Eckles, Provost and Executive Vice President Torrey Lawrence, and Moscow Police Chief James Fry address news media about the Nov. 13 slayings of four University of Idaho students. 

 Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/TNS

BOISE, Idaho — Three weeks after the four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a house near campus, police still have not identified a suspect in the homicides and some victims’ family members appear to have grown increasingly frustrated.

The four victims were U of I seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.



