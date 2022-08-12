Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

CINCINNATI — Police in Ohio on Friday identified a 42-year-old Columbus man as the armed individual who tried to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati before being shot dead by officers following a car chase, gun battle and standoff in a cornfield northeast of town.

In a statement, the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the suspect in Thursday's incident as Ricky Shiffer, but did not disclose a motive. The New York Times and NBC News, citing unnamed sources, reported on Thursday that Shiffer may have had extreme right-wing views.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?