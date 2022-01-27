TACOMA — Investigators in Tacoma and Ruston are looking into 12 fires suspected of being arson that broke out Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, most of which occurred at residential buildings in Central Tacoma and northern areas of the city.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without any injuries, and Tacoma Fire Department spokesperson Joe Meinecke credited their quick work with keeping the fires from turning deadly.
"People were in these places where these fires happened, and that's really concerning," Meinecke said. "Not only does that endanger our community, but it endangers our crews. We were thrilled that none of our folks were injured."
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Seattle were sent to assist Tacoma Police Department with its investigation of the fires, most of which occurred at several homes, an apartment building and detached garages. Ruston Police Department is also investigating a fire as arson.
Investigators do not have evidence that the fires are connected, but TPD spokesperson Wendy Haddow said police's investigation will make that determination.
Assistant chief of EMS Mary Hallman described the fires as happening in two clusters, three of which were reported in Central Tacoma earlier in the evening Tuesday. Five other fires were reported in northern parts of Tacoma later in the night and in the early hours of Wednesday.
On Wednesday afternoon, police said three more possible arson fires occurred overnight and were discovered in the morning by employees coming into work. The fires caused minor damage.
Fire spokesperson Meinecke said he couldn't describe what made those specific fires suspicious, but he said typical signs of arson include fires occurring in close proximity and the presence of accelerants. He said investigators often deem fires suspicious while looking into the cause of the fire and where it originated.
