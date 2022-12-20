US-NEWS-CMP-IDAHO-SLAIN-STUDENTS-ID

Flowers and stuffed animals are lined up outside a sign along Pullman Road in Moscow, Idaho, to pay tribute to four students who were killed in a gruesome attack Nov. 13 at a house near campus. 

 Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/TNS

BOISE, Idaho — Moscow police are investigating a Hyundai Elantra found in a neighboring state as part of their sprawling search for a vehicle known to be in the area of the home around the time when four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month.

The vehicle, a white 2013 Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon, matches the criteria of the Elantra that police have continued asking the public for their assistance to locate. Moscow police have been searching for a model from 2011-13.



©2022 The Idaho Statesman. Visit idahostatesman.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

