EAST WENATCHEE — Police are asking for help finding someone they believe is involved in at least four tire slashing incidents over the past month.
The slashings have occurred in East Wenatchee and Leavenworth, according to the East Wenatchee Police Department.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot-3 woman weighing roughly 120 pounds. Security footage shows the suspect wearing a coat that appears to be dark in color with fur-type trim on the hood.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Wenatchee Police Department at 884-9511 or RiverCom Dispatch at 663-9911 in reference to case number 21E00339.