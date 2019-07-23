Briefly
Wenatchee
Police looking for graffiti suspects
Police are asking for help identifying suspects in several instances of gang-related graffiti.
Wenatchee Police found the graffiti over the weekend between First and Third streets and Buchanan and Emerson streets, according to a department Facebook post Monday.
Residents are asked to review home video surveillance to identify suspects.
More graffiti was reported Monday, but it’s not clear if the graffiti was new or just newly reported, said Capt. Brian Chance.
Anyone with information is asked to call RiverCom Dispatch at 663-9911 and reference case number 19W10260.
— Pete O’Cain, World staff