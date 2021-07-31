EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee Police Department is looking for information on a teen boy who displayed a knife in a threatening manner on Friday at the Eastmont Community Park, 255 N. Georgia Ave.
At around noon, police received a report of a boy who physically touched two children aggressively at an after-school program in the park while displaying a kitchen-style knife. The two children immediately told the chaperones who called the police, according the press release.
The subject was described to officers as a tall, skinny, white male about 13 to 18 years old with dirty blonde hair and wearing round prescription glasses, a gray shirt, red shorts, white socks and Nike shoes. He left the scene on a red and black bike, according to the press release.
Anybody who might have been in the area during this time or has any information is encouraged to call RiverCom dispatch at (509) 663-9911 to speak to an officer.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the press release.
