EAST WENATCHEE — Authorities are asking for help locating a 62-year-old man last seen Monday.
Michael P. Acon hasn’t been seen or heard from since 10 a.m. Monday, said Sgt. James Marshall with East Wenatchee Police.
His apartment door was found open Monday and then his shoes were later found at the intersection of Fifth Street and Valley Mall Parkway. Acon lives nearby on Fifth and Baker Avenue.
Acon suffers from schizophrenia and dementia and is without his medication, Marshall said.
He’s described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 190 to 205 pounds with a beard.
Anyone with information regarding Acon’s whereabouts is asked to call RiverCom Dispatch at 663-9911.