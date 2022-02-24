WENATCHEE — Columbia River Drug Task Force detectives, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and East Wenatchee Police were able to recover two stolen cars in the past 24 hours, according to a news release.
On Wednesday, authorities received a tip about a stolen car. East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson said task force detectives assisted in locating the stolen vehicle. The car was stolen from Sunset Motor Inn in East Wenatchee.
That car was recovered in Douglas County, Johnson said. Another stolen vehicle was located, driven by a person with a felony warrant.
After locating a stolen car on Wednesday around noon, East Wenatchee Police attempted a stop but the suspect would not pull over. The suspect was trailed as he drove in a “reckless” manner onto the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail.
The suspect fled on foot toward the river. After a brief chase on foot, detectives took the person into custody.
“That started at the Circle K and that started on the Loop Trail below Hobby Lobby going toward Hydro Park,” Johnson said. “The suspect was apprehended at 12:20 (p.m.). It took just a few minutes because he was blocked in on the trail.”
