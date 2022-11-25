US-NEWS-VA-WALMART-SHOOTING-VP

Flowers are placed by a tree outside a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart on Wednesday, where a mass shooting took place the night before. 

 Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A note police found on the phone of the gunman who shot and killed six people before killing himself at a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday was filled with complaints about co-workers and ramblings about his phone being hacked.

Police released the note on Friday. It was found on the phone of Andre Bing, who Chesapeake police say shot and killed six people and wounded four others at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle in Chesapeake. In the note, which was found at the scene of the crime, the gunman said he felt “harassed” and “mocked” by associates at the store. It also said he believed his phone had been hacked.



