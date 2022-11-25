WORLD-NEWS-INDIA-MARIJUANA-RATS-LA

Police in Mathura, India, say rats ate about 1,000 pounds of confiscated marijuana that was being stored to be used as evidence in a trial. 

 Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A half-ton of confiscated marijuana disappeared from a storage room in India — and police are now pointing fingers at tiny, four-legged trespassers.

Police in Mathura, a city about 100 miles south of New Delhi, said rats consumed the sizable stockpile, filled with enough marijuana to roll 1.3 million joints, after a court mandated that the drugs be produced as evidence in a smuggling trial, according to The National.



