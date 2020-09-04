WENATCHEE — Police arrested a Wenatchee woman after her boyfriend was stabbed in the abdomen Thursday night at their motorhome near Locomotive Park.
The 40-year-old Kent man, whose wounds appeared to be non-life threatening, was taken to Central Washington Hospital for surgery, said Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.
Officers booked Stephanie Brown, 45, into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of one count of assault, second-degree domestic violence, Reinfeld said.
Officers, while driving back to Wenatchee about 8 p.m. from a training, noticed “something going on” near a motorhome and stopped to investigate, he said.
Police are waiting for a search warrant to search the motorhome for a knife, Reinfeld said.