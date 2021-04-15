INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities said on Friday that it was still too early to know what motivated a gunman who killed eight employees at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis and wounded several others before taking his own life.
The shooting — the latest in a spate of mass shootings across the country — unfolded at a FedEx operations center near the Indianapolis International Airport after 11 p.m. Thursday, police said.
The incident, which lasted only a couple of minutes, was already over by the time police responded to the scene, Craig McCartt, the Indianapolis police department's deputy chief, told a news briefing on Friday.
Witnesses described a chaotic attack, as the gunman opened fire in the parking lot before entering the facility and continuing to shoot, leaving victims both inside and outside the building. Officers found the suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said it would be "premature to speculate" on the gunman's motive. Authorities have not yet publicly named the suspect or any victims, though Keenan said investigators were searching the suspect's home.
The massacre is the most recent in a series of U.S. mass shootings that has again pushed the issue of gun violence to the political foreground.
Indianapolis alone has seen two mass shootings this year, including a January incident in which police say a teenager shot and killed four family members and a pregnant woman.
President Joe Biden, in a statement, said he had ordered flags lowered and reiterated his call for Congress to pass gun restrictions.
"Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence," he said. "It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation. We can, and must, do more to act and to save lives."
A FedEx employee, Levi Miller, told NBC's "Today Show" he saw a "hooded figure" holding what appeared to be an AR-style semi-automatic rifle who shouted and opened fire outside the facility.
"I thought he saw me, and so I immediately ducked for cover," he said.
Another worker at the air freight facility told local television station WRTV that he was eating when he heard what sounded like "two loud metal clangs" followed by more shots.
"Somebody went behind their car to the trunk and then got another gun," he said. "Then I saw one body on the floor."
Five people were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds, including one in critical condition, police said. Two more were treated at the facility itself by medical staff and released.
Hours after the shooting, employees' family members, friends and colleagues gathered at a "family unification center" that authorities set up at a nearby hotel. Some relatives expressed frustration that they were unable to reach workers at the site, where many employees are barred from having their mobile phones by a company policy intended to avoid distractions.
In a message to staff, FedEx Chief Executive Officer Frederick Smith said the eight victims were all employees.
"First and foremost, I want to express my deepest sympathies to the families, friends and co-workers of those team members," said Smith, who added that the company is cooperating with investigators.