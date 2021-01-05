EAST WENATCHEE — Police asking for assistance locating a man suspected in an armed robbery on an East Wenatchee sidewalk Monday night.
An unidentified man confronted a woman about 10:20 p.m. after she exited a vehicle at 245 5th St. NE and then aimed a gun at her head, pulled her head and shoved her to the ground, the East Wenatchee Police Department said Tuesday in a news release.
The suspect allegedly stole a cell phone that held credit cards and identification, said Chief Rick Johnson in an interview. The woman was not injured.
The suspect was last seen running eastbound on 5th Street NE. He was described as 5-feet 6-inches tall with a medium to “chubby” build, the release said. He was wearing black clothing with a black face mask and a hooded sweatshirt.
Law enforcement responded from the East Wenatchee and Wenatchee police departments and the Douglas County and Chelan County sheriff’s offices. A K9 team was also used to search for the suspect, but he was not located.
Anyone with security cameras in the area of the incident is asked to contact East Wenatchee police at 884-9511 or RiverCom Dispatch at 663-9911.