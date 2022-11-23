US-NEWS-CMP-IDAHO-SLAIN-STUDENTS-ID

Flowers and stuffed animals are lined up outside a sign along Pullman Road in Moscow, Idaho, to pay tribute to four students who were killed in a gruesome attack Nov. 13 at a house near campus. 

BOISE, Idaho — Authorities investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students still don’t have a suspect in custody and released almost nothing new about the killings at a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Moscow.

Police gave a broad outline of the investigative steps being taken, including collecting DNA and photographic evidence from the home where the victims were found.



